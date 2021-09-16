Greenleaf Trust Has $113.80 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $113,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average of $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

