Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $25.20 Average PT from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 770,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,949,667 shares of company stock valued at $76,236,908. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $11,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

