Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 475.0% in August

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period.

GBAB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

