Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

