Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

