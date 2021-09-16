Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

