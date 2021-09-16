Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.88.

LYB stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.