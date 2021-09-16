Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 255 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,070,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,107,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

NYSE KSU opened at $281.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 213.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

