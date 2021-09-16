Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 60 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $452.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.80 and its 200 day moving average is $354.44. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

