GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Up to $79.51

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.51, but opened at $81.73. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 3,660 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

