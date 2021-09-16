H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 1,576.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HCYT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.