Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HMMR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
