Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HMMR opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

