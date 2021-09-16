Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.13

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 61932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

HLPPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

