Harvest Finance Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $207.09 or 0.00433759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $129.23 million and $36.69 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 653,229 coins and its circulating supply is 623,999 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

