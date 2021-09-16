HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

