Head-To-Head Review: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 2.73 $18.09 million $1.77 12.55 Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.72 $11.94 million $4.20 12.16

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Constitution Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.46%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 24.55% 11.32% 1.18% Salisbury Bancorp 28.81% 12.54% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Salisbury Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

