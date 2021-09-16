Head to Head Review: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 5.53% 12.89% 5.27% LivaNova -37.15% 8.44% 3.98%

This is a summary of current ratings for CONMED and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 3 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. LivaNova has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than LivaNova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.34 $9.52 million $2.18 58.86 LivaNova $934.20 million 4.46 -$345.01 million $1.27 66.91

CONMED has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats LivaNova on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

