Head to Head Survey: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 13 0 2.93 MarketWise 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.37%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -25.64% -177.30% -7.54% MarketWise N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $411.49 million 16.50 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -90.19 MarketWise N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

MarketWise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Summary

MarketWise beats Rapid7 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

