Head-To-Head Survey: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) versus MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Surgalign and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00 MSA Safety 0 2 1 0 2.33

Surgalign currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. MSA Safety has a consensus price target of $163.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Volatility and Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% MSA Safety 7.59% 20.43% 8.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and MSA Safety’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.52 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.75 MSA Safety $1.35 billion 4.52 $120.10 million $4.50 34.52

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Surgalign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment comprises of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 is headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA.

