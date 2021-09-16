Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,444,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,004,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

