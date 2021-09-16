HedgeTrade Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,387.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $317.68 million and $144,387.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005497 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001613 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031635 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

