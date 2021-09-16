Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $2,528.03

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,528.03 and $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00123045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00176192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.21 or 0.07539321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,987.12 or 1.00074438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00883933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

