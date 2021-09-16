Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 17,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,184. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

