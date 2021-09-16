Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

