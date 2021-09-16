HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $393.13

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.13 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 614,625 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 355.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

