High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of PCF stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $123,059.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,596 shares of company stock valued at $826,912. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of High Income Securities Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

