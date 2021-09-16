HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

