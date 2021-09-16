HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

