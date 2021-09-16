HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Waters by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $409.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.33 and a 200 day moving average of $338.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

