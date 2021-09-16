Hill-Rom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 22,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,991% compared to the typical volume of 1,063 call options.
In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
