Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Down 0%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $66.94. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

