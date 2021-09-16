Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

