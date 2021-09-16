Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Buys C$75,000.00 in Stock

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

TSE HCG opened at C$37.66 on Thursday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$42.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

