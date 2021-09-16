Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $2,507,280.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

