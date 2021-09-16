Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

