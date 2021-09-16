HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.08

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €94.08 ($110.68) and traded as high as €102.00 ($120.00). HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €102.00 ($120.00), with a volume of 46,856 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBH. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.91.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

