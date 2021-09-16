Houman Behzadi Sells 30,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00.

AI stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $359,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $376,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 190.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $35,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

