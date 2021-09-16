HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 204,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

