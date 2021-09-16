Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $20.40. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 740 shares traded.

HNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

