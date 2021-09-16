Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 56,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,499,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,092,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

