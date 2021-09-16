Huntington Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 35,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 2,316 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after buying an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,691,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,987 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 113,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 102,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 603,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 327,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

