Huobi Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $163.96 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $163.96 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.77 or 0.00030770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00143937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00827471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046786 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

