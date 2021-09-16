Hush Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $976.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00293819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00216740 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 184.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars.

