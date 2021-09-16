Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 3.4%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 19,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,044,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.