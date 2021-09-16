Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 3.4%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 19,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,044,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
