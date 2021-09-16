IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 41,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 million and a P/E ratio of -51.32. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

