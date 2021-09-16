iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.