ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 289088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,818,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,702,000 after purchasing an additional 958,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.