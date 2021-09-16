ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 289088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,818,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,702,000 after purchasing an additional 958,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
