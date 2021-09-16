Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDRSF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

