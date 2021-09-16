Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $227.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.42. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

