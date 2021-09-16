IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,817 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £127.19 ($166.17).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,797 ($23.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,761.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,608.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

IMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

