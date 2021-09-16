IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,817 ($23.74) per share, with a total value of £127.19 ($166.17).
LON IMI opened at GBX 1,797 ($23.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,761.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,608.76.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
